Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Davis R. Deadman Purchases 1,500 Shares

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Davis R. Deadman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $54.49 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

