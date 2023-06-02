Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.68

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.68 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.69). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.72), with a volume of 3,397,366 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.13).

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -415.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,058.82%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Elizabeth Brown bought 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.70 ($18,421.53). Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

