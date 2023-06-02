Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Trimble by 91.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

