Triad Group (LON:TRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.00

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 160.66 ($1.99), with a volume of 22828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.98).

Triad Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.14. The company has a market cap of £26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,000.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

