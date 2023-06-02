Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPRKY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.36) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.13) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,200 ($14.83) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.3013 dividend. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

