Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Transat A.T. from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.20 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$4.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.29.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.