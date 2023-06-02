Total Energy Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.62.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.03). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of C$211.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.6245353 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

