Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Global Partners accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GLP stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 28,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,835. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

