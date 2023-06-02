Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 6,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $109,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,943.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 3,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,539 shares of company stock worth $432,037. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,419. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.