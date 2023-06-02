Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas makes up about 2.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of National Fuel Gas worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

