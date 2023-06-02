Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.75. 797,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,617. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

