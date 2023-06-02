Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 1,969 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 339,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.