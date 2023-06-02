Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 143,421 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,421 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 4.4% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TC Energy worth $24,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $610,033,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TRP traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

