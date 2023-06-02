Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up 1.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.21% of NiSource worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NiSource by 219.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE NI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 2,563,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,761. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

