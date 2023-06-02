Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

