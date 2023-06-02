Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Top Ships Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
