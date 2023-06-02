Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

