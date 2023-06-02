Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 4,953 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $109,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289,587 shares in the company, valued at $72,601,185.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $330,012.41.

On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $1,147,483.36.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $96,336.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 120,391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.0% during the first quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

