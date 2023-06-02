TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised TIM from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIMB opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. TIM has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TIM by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in TIM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TIM by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TIM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 783,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TIM by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Further Reading

