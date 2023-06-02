Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Tilly’s Trading Down 12.6 %

TLYS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 906,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.70. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,439,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,587,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 848,276 shares of company stock worth $6,326,651. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.