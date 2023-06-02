Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Tigo Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TYGO opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
Tigo Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tigo Energy (TYGO)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.