Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.84

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 230507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWM. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1213389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

