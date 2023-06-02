Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $255.47 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $255.47 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,272.63 or 1.00004783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,044,441.80294 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02523879 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,904,287.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.