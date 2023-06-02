The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,324,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

