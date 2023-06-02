The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.44

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.44 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 118.58 ($1.47). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 4,111,316 shares traded.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 572.38 and a beta of 0.11.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
