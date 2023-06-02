The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.44

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.44 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 118.58 ($1.47). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 4,111,316 shares traded.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 572.38 and a beta of 0.11.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.