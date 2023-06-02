The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $739,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 175,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

