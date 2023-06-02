The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 19,261 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Intuit worth $279,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.46 on Friday, hitting $427.58. The stock had a trading volume of 657,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,344. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock worth $2,610,185. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

