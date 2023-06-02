The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,162,780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.56% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $665,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

