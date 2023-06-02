The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $963.18 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 558,323 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $963,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. 444,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

