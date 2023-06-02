The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $551.72 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $551,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.77. The company had a trading volume of 170,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

