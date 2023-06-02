The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $472.52 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.87% of Thomson Reuters worth $472,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 81.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.