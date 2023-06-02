The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Comcast worth $322,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

CMCSA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,386,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,541,920. The firm has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.