The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,084 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $300,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.04. 1,086,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,584. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.95 and a 200-day moving average of $204.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.