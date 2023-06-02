The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $393,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0 %

HD traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.29. 1,629,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $295.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

