The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of KVUE opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

