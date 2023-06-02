The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.
Kenvue Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of KVUE opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.
Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.
