The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $76.98. 172,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $82.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About The Descartes Systems Group

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

