The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,648,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,217,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

