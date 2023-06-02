The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.12. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 16,547 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 564,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

