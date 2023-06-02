The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,202. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.38 and its 200 day moving average is $200.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.