Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $126.90. 154,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

