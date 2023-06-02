Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 84,841 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,841 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,503,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 112,190 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 846.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.31. 104,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,378. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

