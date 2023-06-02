Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $212.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average of $171.30. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

