Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.72.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,640. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $407.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.04 and its 200-day moving average is $326.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

