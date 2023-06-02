Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 511.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. 223,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,517. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

