Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,921. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.