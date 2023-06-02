Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.60. 538,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

