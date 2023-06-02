Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,861,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

