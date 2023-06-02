Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Shell were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 1,213,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,429. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,526.29.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.