Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $300,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 178.3% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,458,261. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $207.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $657.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

