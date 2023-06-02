Terra Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.51 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $500.04 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003069 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003107 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,848,347,963,128 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,162,955,573 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

