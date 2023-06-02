Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.54% from the company’s previous close.

TERN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.95. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.